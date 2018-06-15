Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Janet S. Schwamborn, 62, passed away June 14, 2018, at her home in Great Bend. She was born in Great Bend, September 29, 1955, to Donald A. and Nadine (Moore) Dreiling.

Janet married Ken Schwamborn on July 22, 1978, at Great Bend. He survives. Janet, a lifetime resident of Great Bend, was a licensed dental hygienist, serving the community for 39 years. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose and the Altar Society. Janet was an avid sports fan, especially of the KU Jayhawks, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, Coors Light, cooking, and above all, Janet treasured her time with her grandsons.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Schwamborn, of the home; one son, Ryan Schwamborn and wife Crystal of Great Bend; one sister, Sheryl Schamaun and husband Steve of Great Bend; one brother, Don E. Dreiling of Great Bend; and two grandsons, Jackson and Connor Schwamborn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 18, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 17, 2018, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are designated to Barton County Humane Society or Holy Family School Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

