Great Bend Chiefs win in Omaha; Braves to host tournament this weekend

The Great Bend Chiefs started their Nebraska road trip nicely, earning a 7-5 victory over Creighton Prep #2 yesterday afternoon. Their stay in Omaha includes three more games, including tonight at 7 p.m. against Creighton Prep #1. Saturday the Great Bend American Legion AAA team will face Elkhorn South at 7 p.m. and Sunday the Chiefs take on Elkhorn at 2 p.m.

Thursday’s win makes it four straight for Great Bend, improving their record to 11-3.

The Great Bend Braves A team will begin the Braves Classic this weekend. Ellinwood plays Larned at 5 p.m. today at the Great Bend Sports Complex. That game will be followed by Great Bend versus Hutchinson at 7:15 p.m.