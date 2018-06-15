Cop Shop (6/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/14)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:34 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4 NW 30 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:50 p.m. an accident was reported at 98 SE 20 Road.

At 10:10 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 140 Road & NW 90 Avenue.

At 10:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 400 N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/14)

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:21 a.m. an accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & Polk Street.

Injury Accident

At 1:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 2708 16th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:27 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2501 Washington Street.

Theft

At 5:07 p.m. a theft was reported at 2501 Washington Street.

Injury Accident

At 10:58 p.m. Andrew Tucker was eastbound in the 2700 block of 10th Street and went left of center and struck a stop sign, curb, and pole.