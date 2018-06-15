Claflin man injured after losing control of vehicle

On Friday, June 15 at about 12:06 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported injury accident in the 500 block of Northeast 160 Avenue on the Barton/ Rice County line.

Upon arrival sheriff’s officers discovered a single vehicle rollover accident.

Investigation at the scene indicates that a 2012 Nissan Altima operated by Tyler Ordoyne, age 27 of Claflin, was southbound on 160 Avenue. Further investigation revealed Ordoyne lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch striking a farm driveway. The vehicle then became airborne landing in the west ditch and rolling approximately 1 ½ times.

Ordoyne was able to call for help from his cell phone although he was trapped in the vehicle. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Claflin Fire Department and EMS service. He was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is being considered as a contributing circumstance to the accident.