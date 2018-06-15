Cherry Village hosts free Alzheimer’s educational sessions

BUSINESS NEWS

Anyone who wants to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease is encouraged to sign up for educational sessions hosted by Cherry Village Benevolence, 1401 Cherry Lane in Great Bend. There is no charge for any of the four sessions that will cover three major topics on Monday, June 25, at the long-term-care residence. Denise Vann, outreach specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association – Central and Western Kansas Chapter, will lead each discussion.

Erin Lewis, Cherry Village director of marketing, said she hopes professional caregivers, family members, friends and the public will take advantage of this opportunity.

“Education about Alzheimer’s disease is so important because there are unique warning signs that differentiate it from the normal forgetfulness of aging,” Lewis said.

“Early diagnosis often results in a better chance of benefitting from various treatment methods.

“In addition,” she continued, “the information Denise will share can help caregivers cope with the disease. It also will help them improve their loved one’s quality of life.”

Some Cherry Village staff members will attend the sessions to enhance their knowledge about the disease.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is gracious enough to offer these sessions and we want as many people as possible to take advantage of it,” Lewis said. “We wholeheartedly support the Association because of all it does for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, as well as their families and caregivers.

“For example, the Association offers online resources, a 24/7 helpline and outreach programs such as the June 25 event in Great Bend. They do all they can to support everyone affected by this disease.”

Those interested are strongly encouraged to register for one or all classes by calling the helpline, 1-800-272-3900, or emailing cwkshelpline@alz.org. Vann wants to bring enough supplies and literature to accommodate everyone.

The first session is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. when the basics of memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease will be discussed.

“This program provides information on detection, causes, risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment and more,” Vann noted.

The next class is scheduled for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. when effective communication strategies will be on the agenda.

“Communication is more than just talking and listening. It is also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language,” Vann explained. “As people with Alzheimer’s progress, the ability to use words is lost. Families need new ways to connect.

“We can show you how to decode verbal and behavioral messages, as we identify strategies to help you connect with the person at each stage of the disease.”

The third program will focus on understanding and responding to dementia-related behavior from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost,” Vann said.

“Some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage.”

The last session is a repeat of effective communication strategies at a different location. It is set for 6 to 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 5700 Broadway, Great Bend.

“I would like to thank Cherry Village and the church for hosting these educational programs,” Vann said. “We are hoping for a good turnout.”