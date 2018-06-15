Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/14)

RELEASED: Dale Byerly to LSH.

RELEASED: Charles E. Grayson to KDOC.

RELEASED: Edward E. Johnson to KDOC.

RELEASED: Roberto Gallego of Garden City to Finney County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Gwen Finnigan of Great Bend to Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Chelsea Purcell on Barton County District Court warrants with a $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: James L. Burton on Barton County District Court warrant with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Richard Fletcher on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants by order of the court.

RELEASED: Michael Graves of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: William Kilgore of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding. BCDC case for domestic battery.

RELEASED: Herbert Reed of Tulsa, OK on BTDC case for criminal threat, released by the order of the court with $5,000 bond.

RELEASED: Tristan Shaver of Larned received a $5,000 OR bond on BTDC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Melody Simpson of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for burglary and theft after receiving a $5,000 OR bond.