20 bikes given away to Great Bend students with perfect attendance

The USD 428 Board of Education extended a note of appreciation to Karen Shaner, Jane Isern, and several local donors and volunteers for organizing the Perfect Attendance Bike Giveaway program again this year. Over the past six years, the group has contributed 110 bicycles that were given away to students in grade school with perfect attendance.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the program is a nice incentive to the students to show up to school every day.

Khris Thexton Audio

Each year, the volunteers gather funds for the bike giveaway. The Golden Belt Bicycle Company has assisted in purchasing and assembling the bikes.

This year there were 20 Trek Mountain Bikes purchased. Every elementary school had at least one student win a bike and Eisenhower had the most with six students.

Elementary school students with perfect attendance during the 2017-2018 school year…

Riley

Angel Herrera, 1st Grade

Milagros Orozco, 1st Grade

Natalie Rodriguez, 3rd Grade

Olivia Scott, 3rd Grade

Lincoln

Javon Parker, 4th Grade

Jocelyn Ward, 4th Grade

Brandon Morgan, 5th Grade

Jaxson Jones, 6th Grade

Kaylyn Wahlmeir, 6th Grade

Jefferson

Matt Schroeder, 5th Grade

Eisenhower

Tyler Scheuerman, 2nd Grade

Parker Coleman, 3rd Grade

Kendra Scheidman, 3rd Grade

Brogan Unruh, 4th Grade

Payne Cain, 5th Grade

Caleb Hayes, 5th Grade

Park

Ismael Ramirez, 4th Grade

Kevin Richardson, 2nd Grade

Davin Randolph, 5th Grade

Zac Davis, 5th Grade