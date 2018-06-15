20 bikes given away to Great Bend students with perfect attendance

The USD 428 Board of Education extended a note of appreciation to Karen Shaner, Jane Isern, and several local donors and volunteers for organizing the Perfect Attendance Bike Giveaway program again this year. Over the past six years, the group has contributed 110 bicycles that were given away to students in grade school with perfect attendance.
USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the program is a nice incentive to the students to show up to school every day.
Khris Thexton Audio
Each year, the volunteers gather funds for the bike giveaway. The Golden Belt Bicycle Company has assisted in purchasing and assembling the bikes.
This year there were 20 Trek Mountain Bikes purchased. Every elementary school had at least one student win a bike and Eisenhower had the most with six students.
Elementary school students with perfect attendance during the 2017-2018 school year…
Riley
Angel Herrera, 1st Grade
Milagros Orozco, 1st Grade
Natalie Rodriguez, 3rd Grade
Olivia Scott, 3rd Grade
Lincoln
Javon Parker, 4th Grade
Jocelyn Ward, 4th Grade
Brandon Morgan, 5th Grade
Jaxson Jones, 6th Grade
Kaylyn Wahlmeir, 6th Grade
Jefferson
Matt Schroeder, 5th Grade
Eisenhower
Tyler Scheuerman, 2nd Grade
Parker Coleman, 3rd Grade
Kendra Scheidman, 3rd Grade
Brogan Unruh, 4th Grade
Payne Cain, 5th Grade
Caleb Hayes, 5th Grade
Park
Ismael Ramirez, 4th Grade
Kevin Richardson, 2nd Grade
Davin Randolph, 5th Grade
Zac Davis, 5th Grade