1 dead, cause of Kan. group home fire under investigation

COWLEY COUNTY — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal fire in Arkansas City.

Just before 4p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to a group home for the developmentally disabled in the 700 Block of north Sixth Street in Arkansas City, according to Fire Captain Chet Ranzau.

One resident trapped in the home was transported to a local hospital where he died, according to Ranzau.

There were from three to six staff and residents in the home or the vicinity. “We are still conducting interviews to get the numbers,” said Ranzau.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital for heat exhaustion. Temperatures on Thursday afternoon were in the triple digits. Officials did not release name of the victim.