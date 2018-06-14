Great Bend Post

Trial set for Kansas YMCA employee accused of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former employee of the Wichita YMCA who is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls at the center will go to trial this summer.

Gaston-photo Sedgwick Co.

Caleb Gaston on Thursday waived his preliminary hearing. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl and of raping a 4-year-old girl, both in January.

His trial was scheduled for July 23.

The alleged assaults happened in the Kid Zone at the downtown YMCA branch.

Gaston remains jailed on $1.1 million bond.

Gaston’s attorney, Steve Ariagno, has said that Gaston denies all allegations of wrongdoing.