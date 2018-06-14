Thursday Weather

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.