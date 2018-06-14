Thursday Weather

Today Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.



Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.



Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.



Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.



Saturday Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.



Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy.



Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.



Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy.



Monday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.



Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.



Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.



Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.



Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.