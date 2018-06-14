Great Bend Post

Thursday Weather

Temperatures will remain above normal across the region today. Afternoon heat indices will rise above the century mark ranging from the upper 90s to around 103. Gusty southerly winds may bring some relief with gusts to around 30 mph possible over much of central and south central Kansas.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.

Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy.

Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.