Police make arrest in theft of ATM from Kan. bingo hall

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a burglary call at Bingo Casino, 2431 East Mount Vernon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers located damage to the front glass doors of the business. An investigation revealed there were three unknown suspects. They arrived at the business in a 1990’s Chevy 2500 extended cab pickup truck, with black lower trim and black zebra stripes on the sides.

Two of the suspects entered the business by breaking the front glass doors, and put a tow cable around an ATM. The truck then backed through the front doors and pulled the ATM through the front doors

The suspects then loaded the ATM onto the truck and fled.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 25-year-old man and a 53-year-old man in connection with the burglary, according to Davidson.

The case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office, according to Davidson.