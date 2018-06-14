Police: Kansas man lost $2000 in iPhone support scam

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating another scam

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old McPherson man having trouble with his iPhone went to the AT&T Store in Salina, according to Sgt. James Feldman.

Store employees told the man to contact Apple support. The victim told police he went online, found a number and called what he believed to be support services.

The scammer told the victim he could upgrade his phone but would need to purchase iTunes gift card. The man spent $2,000 on the cards and provided the security pin numbers for the cards, according to Feldman.

After no resolution to the phone issue, the victim suspected a scam and contacted police.