Officials express concern after Kansas bridge collapse

RENO COUNTY — A bridge in northeast Reno County will be out of use for an extended period of time after a large wheat cart fell through the deck and into the North Fork Blaze Creek Wednesday.

Don Britton of Reno County Public Works says the single-axle cart was way too much for the 91-foot wooden structure to handle. He expressed frustration that people aren’t paying attention to, or simply disregarding, weight limits on the spans they are crossing.

Britton said it’s too early to tell if the bridge will be replaced or not. The structure is maintained by Reno County and shared by McPherson County. The north side the road is McPherson County. The south side in Reno County.