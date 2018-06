College athletes will no longer need permission from their coach or school to transfer and receive financial aid from another school. The NCAA Division I Council approved the change and it will take effect Oct. 15. Under the new rule, athletes will notify their current coaches, who have two days to enter the names into a database created and managed by the NCAA that will alert schools who can be recruited. The hope is to end the practice of schools blocking transfers.

