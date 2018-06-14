Kansas woman killed in head-on semi crash

MARION COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Marion County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy pickup driven by Shelbi E. Kind, 22, Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 50 at Turkey Creek.

The vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound semi.

Kind was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver Daniel I. Coyle, 56, Hillsboro, was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.