Great Bend Chiefs beat Wichita 14-3; head to Omaha

The Great Bend Chiefs AAA American Legion Baseball team have won three straight after rolling the Wichita Aviators Wednesday night in Wichita, 14-3. The win improved the Chiefs to 10-3 on the season.

Manager Chris Smith noted the only three losses on the season have come to really good teams.

Chris Smith Audio

The Great Bend Chiefs left for Omaha this morning with four games scheduled over the next four days. It just so happens, that the College World Series starts this weekend in Omaha. Smith says playing in a tournament in Omaha during this time of the year has been in the works for years with himself and coach Travis Kurth.

Chris Smith Audio

Great Bend plans to attend one of the College World Series games Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs will play at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Great Bend Braves A American Legion team will begin their Braves Classic in Great Bend this weekend, starting Friday.