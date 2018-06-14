GBRC – KWEC Aquatic Camp

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC) have teamed up to offer an Aquatic Camp. Participants will discover a whole new world under the water’s surface, as we find fantastic small creatures that live in Cheyenne Bottom’s watery depths. Students will collect specimens, vertebrates and invertebrates, identify them and learn interesting facts about their findings. Participants will be taking part in outdoor activities and will be walking in mud and/or shallow water around the Education Center. Your child will get wet and muddy during this class! Students will also enjoy other activities and snacks in this fun filled camp. This camp will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday, June 22nd, for children ages 6 – 12. Children will be dropped off at the GBRC Activity Center (2715 18th St.) and then bused out to the KWEC by USD 428. The entry fee is $15.00 for this camp and is due by Tuesday, June 19th, at 5:00 pm. Enroll at the Great Bend Recreation Commission office located at 1214 Stone Street or for more information contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.