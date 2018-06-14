Four RBI Day For Swanberg helps Bat Cats get first league win

Chris Swanberg showed timely hitting on Wednesday, driving in four on three hits to lead the Great Bend Bat Cats past the Derby Twins 8-5 on Wednesday. Great Bend earned their first Jayhawk League win of the season, stopping an 0-5 start.

Easton Smith pitched the Bat Cats to victory. He lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out two. Derek Anderson and Chandler Gant entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Great Bend goes to 6-6 overall, and 1-5 in the Jayhawk, and avoid the sweep against the Twins. The Bat Cats remain on the road the rest of the week and weekend as they begin a 3-game series with Haysville tonight.