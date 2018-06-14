Fees remaining the same for Great Bend students next year

Students will not report back to school until August 22, but for USD 428 staff and administration, the 2018-2019 school year begins July 1. The Great Bend school district personnel is getting procedures, policies, and hires in place for the upcoming year and announced hardly any fee increases.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says all the enrollment fees will stay the same as last year.

Kindergarten and ECSE Preschool enrollment will be $40. Grades 1-6 will cost $55. Great Bend Middle School students will have a $60 enrollment fee and Great Bend High School students will be assessed a $95 fee.

The student lunch prices all stayed the same with an elementary school lunch costing $1.85 and a high school lunch coming in at $2.20.

USD 428 pays mileage reimbursement to qualified parents for transporting students to and from their assigned attendance center. Students must reside 2.5 miles or more from the school and live outside city limits, but within the boundaries of the district. The Board of Education approved the per-mile rate of 34 cents.