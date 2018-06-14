Cop Shop (6/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/13)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:45 a.m. a vehicle lost part of the load from trailer and struck a vehicle at 36 NE K-156 Highway.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:49 a.m. a burglary and theft was reported at 85 S US 281 Highway.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:47 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Avenue & SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.
At 11:15 p.m. an accident was reported at 722 NW 80 Avenue in Olmitz.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/13)
Traffic Arrest
At 1:03 a.m. an officer arrested Dustin Mead for DUI and other traffic violations at 3929 10th Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 1:22 a.m. a report of two subjects with flashlights walking in the area of 11th Street & Holland Street was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:45 a.m. an accident was reported at 36 NE K-156 Highway.
Theft
At 10:31 a.m. a theft was reported at 1407 12th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 10:33 a.m. criminal damage to property at 1807 Washington Street was reported.
Sick Person
At 11:44 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1919 Madison Street.
Breathing Problems
At 12:21 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 18.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 1:44 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 835 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:41 p.m. Kirk Sander was arrested at 1608 Holland Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:11 p.m. a subject wanted to speak with an officer about someone possible being in her apartment at 5210 10th Street 21.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 11:46 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2716 10th Street.