CHS looking for Administrative Assistant

CHS has an exciting opportunity in our Transportation group. We are looking for an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support to CHS Transportation Terminal staff. You must be detail oriented, organized, with excellent communication skills and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects.

You will:

Coordinate daily mail and UPS shipments

Order supplies

Coordinate facilities for driver meetings

Assist with special projects

Maintain common carrier database

Assist with Accounts Payable

Schedule and deliver key reports

Manage the finalization call line

Update customer systems with delivery data

Handle daily requests for delivery documentation

Maintain files daily

Support All Intelex

Maintain and promote strong safety and follow all safety policies

Basic Qualifications: (required)

High School Diploma

1 plus years of administrative experience

Proficient with MS Word, Excel, and Outlook

Preferred Qualifications: (desired)

Transportation industry experience

CHS offers a competitive total compensation package. Benefits include: Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Accounts, Paid Vacation , 401K, Company Funded Pension, Profit Sharing, Long and Short Term Disability.

To apply on line go to chsinc.com/careers. You must have a current email address to apply. You may also mail a resume to CHS Inc. Attn: Kayci Harris PO Box 929 Great Bend KS 67530. Deadline for applying is June 25.