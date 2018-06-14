CHS looking for Administrative Assistant

CHS has an exciting opportunity in our Transportation group. We are looking for an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support to CHS Transportation Terminal staff. You must be detail oriented, organized, with excellent communication skills and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects.
You will:
- Coordinate daily mail and UPS shipments
- Order supplies
- Coordinate facilities for driver meetings
- Assist with special projects
- Maintain common carrier database
- Assist with Accounts Payable
- Schedule and deliver key reports
- Manage the finalization call line
- Update customer systems with delivery data
- Handle daily requests for delivery documentation
- Maintain files daily
- Support All Intelex
- Maintain and promote strong safety and follow all safety policies
Basic Qualifications: (required)
- High School Diploma
- 1 plus years of administrative experience
- Proficient with MS Word, Excel, and Outlook
Preferred Qualifications: (desired)
- Transportation industry experience
CHS offers a competitive total compensation package. Benefits include: Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Accounts, Paid Vacation , 401K, Company Funded Pension, Profit Sharing, Long and Short Term Disability.
To apply on line go to chsinc.com/careers. You must have a current email address to apply. You may also mail a resume to CHS Inc. Attn: Kayci Harris PO Box 929 Great Bend KS 67530. Deadline for applying is June 25.