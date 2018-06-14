Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/13)

BOOKED: Dustin Mead of Lewis on GBPD case for DUI, fail to maintain lane, and refusing of blood test, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Travis Watkins of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $979 cash only.

BOOKED: Melody Simpson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for aid and abet, burglary of vehicle, and aid and abet theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kirk Sander of Great Bend on KDOC case for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Roberto Gallegos of Garden City on a KDOC hold for outside agency.

RELEASED: Dustin Mead of Lewis on GBPD case for DUI, fail to maintain lane, and refusing of blood test, posted $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Justin Pilgrim of Great Bend to Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, bond of $500 cash only paid by defendant.

RELEASED: Cierra Most of Ellinwood on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine.

RELEASED: Larry Carpenter of Ellinwood received a $10,000 OR bond on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.