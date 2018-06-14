Affidavit: Kan. teacher had sex with student at school

MAIZE, Kan. (AP) — Newly released court documents say a former Kansas teacher who also worked as a law enforcement officer had sex with a 17-year-old girl at school.

The affidavit released Wednesday says 44-year-old Johnny Yelverton told a Wichita police detective that he started a romantic involvement with the girl who was in some of his classes in late March.

The affidavit also says explicit photos of the girl were found on his phone after the girl’s family went to police.

Yelverton is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and having unlawful sexual relations with a student. Before his resignation last month, he taught fire science and law and public safety courses to Maize High School and Maize South High School students at the Maize Career Academy.