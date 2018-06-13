USD 428 in search of 12 hires for next school year

The deadline to announce resignations has passed, and now USD 428 is in full recruitment and hiring mode before the new school year starts in August.

At Monday’s USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp said there were 12 positions yet to be hired. Out of those 12, the Great Bend school district has three psychologist positions open. Popp says trying to fill the school psych jobs will be extremely difficult so for the time being the district is planning to spread the work out.

The district has 61 position changes including 36 resignations, seven retirements, 18 building transfers, 29 new-to-district hires, three position reductions, and one position added.

Popp says the exit surveys from all the teachers that left this year are getting organized and will eventually be presented to the Board.

The positions still open include: Eisenhower kindergarten, Riley kindergarten, 1st, 4th, and 6th grade, Great Bend High School ELA Coach, Great Bend Middle School social studies, three psychologist positions, one special services teacher, and one Early Childhood Special Education teacher.