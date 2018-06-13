Search continues for suspects in series of Kansas burglaries

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries.

Deputies have located a silver GMC Pickup believed involved in the recent burglaries and thefts in Wabaunsee County, According to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.

The truck was stolen in Shawnee County and located Tuesday evening by the Topeka Police after a pursuit. The occupants fled on foot and may have been located Wednesday by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP did not release details early Wednesday.

A blue Dodge Ram Quad Cab pickup truck involved has not been located, according to Hoskins.

The truck has a very distinct black brush guard on the front, black bumpers and grill, black rims and a black tool box or fuel tank in the back.

It appeared to have a temporary tag on the back. However, the suspects have been stealing registration plates and swapping them out, according to Hoskins. The occupants have been armed and are considered dangerous.

————

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries in Wabaunsee County.

According to the sheriff’s Department, there have been several burglaries to homes and outbuildings in the south east area of the county. Individuals are breaking into homes in the afternoon and evening hours.

The sheriff’s office alerted residents to be very cautious. The alleged burglars were observed by property owners and one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and possibly in a blue pickup and a silver pickup.

“These individuals have stolen everything from ATV’s to the copper wire and air conditioner units from homes.

Use caution if strangers are knocking or approaching your homes, report any vehicles that do not belong in the area or look out of place and call 911.”