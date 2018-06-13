Police: Manhattan business reports $50K computer crime

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged computer crime.

Just after 3p.m. Tuesday, police filed a report for theft by deception and computer unlawful acts in the 1100 block of Westport Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Officers listed Dentistry by Design, Bret Gilsdorf, 41, of Manhattan, and CFO & Accounting as the victims of fraud online.

The suspect is unknown. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $50,000.00.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.