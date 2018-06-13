Officer pleads not guilty to wounding Kansas girl

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police officer who wounded a 9-year-old girl when he fired at her family’s dog has pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery.

Dexter Betts entered the plea Wednesday. Prosecutors say Betts shot at a Wichita family’s miniature English bull Terrier twice on Dec. 30.

Officers went to the family’s home when the girl’s mother reported her husband was threatening to hurt himself.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says the girl was sitting on the floor next to the dog when it moved and Betts fired twice.

The family’s attorney says the dog only went up to the officer and barked. The girl and dog were not seriously injured.

Betts was fired from the department less than a month after the shooting.