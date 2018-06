RUSH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Wednesday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford truck driven by Teresa E. Copeland, Ness City, was eastbound on Kansas 96 five miles east of Timken.

The driver swerved to avoid a slower moving vehicle and went into the ditch.

Copeland was transported to Hays Medical Center. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.