JUNE 13, 2018

FOUND SET OF CAR KEYS. WANTED: SCRAP LUMBER TO BUILD A SHED. 620-797-1692

FOR SALE: 1967 FORD F100 PU, RED IN COLOR W/REBUILT ENGINE/UPDATED INTERIOR. 620-797-0059

FOR SALE: 2 LOW PROFILE WATER TANKS FOR SMALL ANIMALS. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: 9N FORD TRACTOR W/FRONT END LOADER. 620-546-1649

FOR SALE: BOWFLEX EXTREME, PRO-FORM TREADMILL. 620-617-4293

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN RIDING MOWER 38″ W/REAR BAGGER, JOHN DEERE LAWNMOWER. 785-650-9721

FOR SALE: RECIPE BOOK, GLIDER, KITCHEN APPLIANCES. 620-282-3957

FOR SALE: 8′ POOL TABLE 620-639-7373

FOR SALE: WRINGER WASHER (WORKS), 3 EDGERS 2 ELECTRIC,1GAS, ENGINE STAND. 793-0979

FOR SALE: DRESSER W/MIRROR. 620-786-9718

FREE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. 620-603-8584

FOR SALE: SET OF CLOTHES POLES, TITAN CROSSBOW (WON THE CROSSBOW 620-786-9575

FOR SALE: INDOOR PATIO SET W/TABLE/4 CHAIRS, LOVESEAT, CHAIR, LOVESEAT HIDEAWAY COUCH 620-792-9759

FOR SALE: 2 SHOP LIGHTS, DOWN FLOW RUDD FURNACE. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: DARTH 917 RAKE, JOHN DEERE 1990CCS NO TILL DRILL W/LOTS OF EXTRAS, CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL W/LOTS OF EXTRAS. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, ROUND TABLE W/2 CHAIRS, 3 INTERCOM SYSTEMS. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: BABY BED, CHANGING TABLE, 2 PIANOS 620-617-6949

WANTED: TABLE & CHAIRS. MATT 620-639-1889

FOR SALE: 1971 AMC JAVELIN (LOADED), CAR DOLLY, 1972 GMC SPRINT. 620-617-9098.

WANTED: SCAFFOLDING WHEELS, COLT MAGNUM 357 785-658-5704

FREE: WINTER ONIONS. 620-617-6642

FOR SALE: STRAIGHT SHAFT TROY BILT WEED EATER, POST HOLE AUGER. 785-656-9199

FOR SALE: GEORGE FORMAN ELECTRIC INDOOR/OUTDDOR GRILL. THE GRILL COMES WITH A PEDESTAL, LID, PROBE, MANUAL. FOR INSIDE COOKING USE THE GRILL WITHOUT THE PEDESTAL, OUTSIDE COOKING SET THE GRILL ON THE PEDESTAL. PLUG THE PROBE INTO ANY STANDARD ELECTRICAL OUTLET AND YOU’RE GOOD TO GRILL. FOR DETAIL PLEASE CALL: 620-792-6021 IF NO ANSWER LEAVE A MESSAGE.

FOR SALE: VERY COLLECTIBLE AND BEAUTIFUL 1963 THUNDERBIRD, RED WITH WHITE TOP. ONLY 21,000 ORIGINAL MILES. 390 ENGINE. THIS IS AN EYE CATCHING CAR. NOT MANY T-BIRDS THIS NICE IN THE STATE OF KANSAS. CALL ALLAN AT 620-792-9490

