Hutchinson Clinic adds Dr. Thiessen

The Hutchinson Clinic welcomes Dr. Aaron Thiessen, Ear, Nose, & Throat Specialist.

Dr. Thiessen is originally from Whitewater, KS. He earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas and completed his Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery residency at the University of Missouri.

Dr. Thiessen helps adults and children with Ear, Nose, & Throat conditions. He sees patients in clinic and also performs tonsillectomies, ear tubes, thyroid and nasal–sinus surgeries, procedures for mouth and throat cancer, snoring–obstructive sleep apnea, skin cancer, and voice–swallowing problems. He finds relieving sinus issues is one of his main interests due to the increased quality of life he’s been able to witness in his patients.

Dr. Thiessen and his wife, Holly, have been married for 3 years. They have a 9 month old daughter named Vivian. When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Thiessen enjoys spending time running, gardening, and raising Charolais cattle. He is looking forward to starting practice at the Hutchinson Clinic in August and will be traveling to Great Bend, KS for outreach.