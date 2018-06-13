Group of Oklahoma pavers banned from doing business in Kansas

TOPEKA – A group of Oklahoma pavers has been permanently banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to repay more than $40,000 to Kansas consumers after being found in violation of Kansas consumer protection laws, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Defendants Harry Cooper, Harry Cooper Jr., and Robert Cooper, doing business as A.L. Paving Contractors, Paving Contractors, Asphalt Paving and JJ Paving, all of Spiro, Okla., were permanently enjoined from conducting consumer transactions and door-to-door sales in Kansas in a consent judgment approved Monday by Shawnee County District Court Judge Franklin R. Theis. The judgment also requires the defendants to repay $41,430 to Kansas consumers and reimburse the attorney general’s office for the costs of its investigation.

Schmidt had accused the defendants of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) by soliciting paving services door-to-door, failing to notify consumers of their three-day right to cancel the transaction and cashing their checks prior to the five-day waiting period. The defendants were accused of violating these provisions in transactions with at least 12 consumers in Butler, McPherson, Ottawa and Saline counties.