Great Bend Rec to improve disc golf course and playground at Vet’s Park

The Great Bend Recreation Commission received a donation from the Golden Belt Community Foundation with the Kansas Health Foundation Children’s Health Endowment and the GBRC Foundation for $41,047 for two upcoming recreation projects slated to begin fall of 2018: Improvements to the 18-hole Disc Golf Course and new toddler playground located on the southeast side of Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“The Disc Golf Course Project will begin to move forward in July,” said Diann Henderson, Executive Director of the Great Bend Recreation Commission. “The scope of improvements to the current 18-hold course will include utilizing a professional consultant to provide us with a quality championship design that includes new baskets and signage and adequate concrete pads. We are hoping for a course redesign that can be challenging but fair layout with safety being a priority in the design.”

The Toddler Playground Project will commence later this fall. This project will include new toddler playground equipment and surfacing designed for active 2-5 year olds which will replace the existing toddler playground located at Veteran’s Park.

The Recreation Commission staff and City of Great Bend Park Department staff will work collectively in implementing these two projects in the fall of 2018 and spring of 2019.