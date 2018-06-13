Governor signs ceremonial bill for State Fair sales tax

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It’s already law, but the ceremonial signing of the Kansas State Fair sales tax bill was held on the fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

The event was held in the domestic arts building with a large crowd of residents, dignitaries and local politicians. Gov. Jeff Colyer was present for the ceremonial signing.

The ceremony also included remarks from Interim GM Bob Moeder, Chamber President Debra Teufel, Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst and Virginia Crossland-Macha, President of the Fair Board.

“There is nothing better than the Kansas State Fair,” Colyer said. “It’s a great celebration of Kansas and I’m honored to sign Senate Bill 415.

The new law will allow the fair to collect the sales tax it generates.

The funds will go to the fair’s CIP fund. Based on the events that come to the fairgrounds each year, it has the potential to generate as much as $400,000 per year.