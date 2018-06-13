Cop Shop (6/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/12)

Warrant Arrest

At 7:47 a.m. Matt Cooley was arrested at 2801 19th Street Apt 2.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/12)

Traffic Arrest

At 3:15 a.m. Courtney Clark was arrested in the 2500 block of 17th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:10 a.m. Trisha Johnson was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

At 10:27 a.m. Brian Fellers was arrested for a warrant at 1806 12th Street.

At 10:38 a.m. Christopher Caton was arrested at 3118 18th Street.

At 1:59 p.m. Christopher Adams was arrested at 5919 Eisenhower Ct. 5.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:32 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 7:48 p.m. an EMS call was made at 1052 Warner Road.

At 8:54 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4928 Quail Creek Dr.

Fireworks Complaint

At 11:27 p.m. a report of fireworks in the area was made in the 1400 block of 21st Street.