Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/12)

BOOKED: Courtney Clark on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, driving without headlights, bond set at $500 C/S. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500 cash only.

BOOKED: Trisha Johnson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Graves of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brian Fellers of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christopher Caton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $500 cash. BCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $500 cash. Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of cour, bond set at $826.50 cash. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,036 cash. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $726 cash. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $327 cash. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Adams of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $892 cash only or 162 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $600 cash only or 180 days in jail. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, felony obstruction, and child endangerment, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Gwen Finningan of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for attempted theft, criminal damage to property, bond is set at $1,250 C/S. Rush County District Court warrant for burglary x2, attempted theft, theft, criminal damage to property, bond is set at $15,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Fletcher of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $547.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $560 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Katie Baker on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Courtney Clark of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and driving with no headlights after posting $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Lanie Sturn on Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court per order of the court.

RELEASED: Katie Baker on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.