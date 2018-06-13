Accident could lead to renewed discussion on four way stop

When Barton County Commissioners decided not to install a four way stop at North Washington Avenue and Juco Road on May 7, they said that they would see how the planned intersection improvements worked before determining whether to take the more drastic step of installing a four way stop. That discussion may now take place sooner than later.

Monday’s accident that injured a Great Bend man followed the fatality accident that killed a Barton County teenager in April and prompted the discussion about going with a four way stop at the intersection.

This is Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock.

Hathcock was unsure on when Commissioners would revisit the intersection issue but said he wouldn’t be surprised if that conversation took place as soon as next Monday.

Monday afternoon a 2000 Ford Ranger operated by 91-year old Francis Haberman of Great Bend was southbound on Washington Avenue when he collided with a 2004 International garbage truck operated by Michael Furrey that was westbound on Juco Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses at the scene stated the International truck stopped at the stop sign for westbound traffic and then pulled into the path of the southbound Haberman vehicle. Haberman was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital and later flown to a Wichita area hospital with unknown injuries.