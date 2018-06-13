UPDATE: 1 hospitalized, Kansas house fire intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY — One person was injured in a fire Tuesday in Manhattan.

Crews had the fire in the basement of the home in the 2500 Block of Meadowood Drive under control in about 20 minutes, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. Two residents were home at the time. One was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have determined the fire was incendiary, according to Assistant Fire Chief Sam Dameron.

The Riley County Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Damage is estimated at $35,000, according to the fire department.

—————

RILEY COUNTY — One person was injured in a fire Tuesday in Manhattan.

Crews had the fire in the basement of the home in the 2500 Block of Meadowood Drive under control in about 20 minutes, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. Two residents were home at the time. One was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released what caused the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $35,000, according to the fire department.