Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez hit two-run homers, rookie Jack Flaherty pitched into the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 5-2. Jedd Gyorko added a one-out home run in the eighth.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A little more than a year after a life-threatening brain injury, Daniel Poncedeleon is ready to make his major league debut. The St. Louis Cardinals bought the 26-year-old right-hander’s contract from Triple-A Memphis 13 months after a line drive struck Poncedeleon in the right temple, fracturing his skill during a game against the Iowa Cubs. Poncedeleon underwent an emergency surgery to stop bleeding from his brain and weeks of rehab and inactivity.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kody Clemens and DJ Petrinsky hit home runs, Matteo Bocchi was effective in a rare appearance as a starting pitcher, and Texas defeated Tennessee Tech 5-2 for a spot in the College World Series. Texas (42-21), under second-year coach David Pierce, returns to the CWS for the first time since 2014.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech is going to the College World Series for the third time in five seasons after a 6-2 win over Duke. Gabe Holt, Michael Davis and Brian Klein all homered for the Red Raiders in the deciding game of the best-of-three NCAA super regional. Davis’ 12th homer put Texas Tech ahead to stay when his two-run homer in the fourth inning snapped a 1-1 tie. The Red Raiders also made it to Omaha in 2014 and 2016.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers expects no trouble re-signing Kevin Durant, saying he’s prepared to give the All-Star forward “whatever he wants.” Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million, although Myers says he’d love to have him 10 years. Myers also anticipates swift negotiations with head coach Steve Kerr, who has led to the team to three NBA championships during his four seasons at the helm.

DETROIT (AP) — Dwane Casey wasn’t unemployed very long, becoming head coach of the Detroit Pistons just one month after being dismissed by the Toronto Raptors. Casey was 320-238 in seven seasons with the Raptors, winning four Atlantic Division titles and advancing to the playoffs each of the last five years. He accepted a five-year contract to replace Stan Van Gundy, who was fired after the Pistons missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff says the team has been informed that receiver Julio Jones will not be present when the three-day minicamp opens today. The Falcons issued a statement in which Dimitroff described the contract situation with one of their top playmakers as “not ideal.” Jones still has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $71.3 million deal with $47 million in guaranteed money.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was 1-for-5 last night after coming off the disabled list following a 14-game absence due to an abdominal strain. Betts was leading the majors with a .359 batting average, a .437 on-base percentage and a .750 slugging average before the injury. He’s already hit 17 home runs and is tied for first in the majors with 52 runs.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has become the second state to allow sports betting since a Supreme Court decision cleared the way for such gambling. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill four days after the Democrat-led Legislature sent him the legislation. The operator of Monmouth Park Racetrack says Murphy will place the first bet on Thursday, three weeks after New Jersey prevailed in a Supreme Court case that struck down a federal law limiting sports betting to just four states.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 2 Baltimore 0, 12 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 4

Final Cleveland 4 Chi White Sox 0

Final Seattle 5 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 7 San Francisco 5

Final Chi Cubs 7 Milwaukee 2, 11 Innings

Final St. Louis 5 San Diego 2

Final Arizona 9 Pittsburgh 5