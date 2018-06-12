Spilled potatoes closed section of I-70

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A 6-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in eastern Kansas closed for nearly six hours and workers picked up a semi-trailer load of potatoes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the potatoes were dumped Tuesday morning in Saline County near Solomon when the driver hit a bridge rail, separating the truck and trailer. The trailer landed in a ditch and the truck caught fire. The load of potatoes spilled, covering the road.

The patrol says the driver of the truck was not hurt and no other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed until early Tuesday afternoon while the potatoes were retrieved.

Trooper Levi Fleming says the main concern was deer coming into the area to eat the potatoes, which could lead to other accidents.