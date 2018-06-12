Police work to identify Kansas bank robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and have released security camera images.

Just before 11:30a.m. Monday June 4, police responded to a bank robbery call at Valley State Bank, 5310 S. Broadway in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The suspect in the robbery is an unknown male 5-foot-8 – 5-foot-10 inches tall, unknown age, and was totally covered, wearing dark heavy clothing and a mask.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2000 – 2006 model, forest green, Ford Escape with Kansas tag 145 JTR. The tag is not registered to the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen westbound from 55th street south and Hoover. The suspect vehicle has some characteristics that are noticeable including the Ford and Escape emblems on the back are missing.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police.