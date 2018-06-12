Police: Kan. felon jailed after chase, crash in stolen car

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a high-speed chase.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted a stolen Chevy Impala near the intersection of SW Huntoon and SW Fairlawn in Topeka and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.

The driver of the stolen car identified as Travis Wolverton, 26, Topeka didn’t stop. He led the officer on a high-speed pursuit that ended when the Impala crashed into a tree and power pole on the east side of the street in the 2200 block of SW Fairlawn.

Wolverton was not injured, according to Ekis.

An 18-year-old passenger in the fleeing vehicle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police booked Wolverton into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for felony fleeing and eluding and felony possession of a stolen property as well as several other traffic violations, according to Ekis.