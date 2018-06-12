KWEC offers summer camps for children

Kansas Wetlands Education Center is offering three different camps this summer, all focused on nature-related themes and time out of doors.

Held in partnership with the Great Bend Recreation Center, Aquatic Camp gets kids outside in the water hunting for the animals that live there. Children will collect animals, identify them and learn more about their lives in and out of the water. New this year, for those who can wear them, are child-size waders. Crafts and other activities round out the day.

Aquatic Camp is held on June 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with children transported by Great Bend Recreation. Register with the Rec Center by calling 620-282-0486. There is a fee for this camp.

Discovery Camps will be held in July for two age groups. Discovery Camp I, for 1 st through 3 rd grades, is a half-day, running from 9 a.m. to noon, on July 9, 11 and 13, at a cost of $5. Discover Camp II, for 4th through 6th grades, on July 17 and 19, runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at a cost of $20. All snacks are provided but campers must bring a lunch.

Both camps feature outdoor exploration during the cooler part of the day, followed by indoor activities during the heat of the day, including experiments, crafts, games and other activities.

Registration is required by June 20, by calling 877-243-9268. There are a limited number of spaces so don’t delay.