Kansas governor candidates court business crowd

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach says he has no plans to moderate his sometimes brash style if he wins the GOP nomination for governor.

Kobach made his comments Monday night during a gathering of nearly all Republican and Democratic candidates for governor and independent Greg Orman. The event in Lawrence was organized by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and featured each candidate answering questions in separate 10-minute sessions.

Kobach told the crowd people who want a governor who will try to make everyone happy and say what people want to hear shouldn’t vote for him.

Other issues discussed at the session included a possible constitutional amendment to give the Legislature authority over spending on public schools and immigration policies.