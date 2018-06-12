Kan. woman who killed fiance’s 2-year-old sentenced

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman who beat her fiance’s 2-year-old daughter to death has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison.

Lindsey Thomasson of Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years and eight months in prison for the death of 2-year-old Presley Porting.

The girl was found unresponsive in the family’s home in February 2017.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Covington said in April that Presley died from blunt force trauma to the head, which she suffered while Thomasson was babysitting her.

Doctors testified that Presley could have been saved if she received immediate medical attention. Instead, the evidence showed Thomasson tried to cover up the crime by putting makeup on the girl to conceal bruises.