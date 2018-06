SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on weapons charges.

Just before 6p.m. Monday, police stopped a vehicle in the 1500 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

The driver of the vehicle, Dominic Redmon, 22, Topeka was arrested under suspicion of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The handgun located was found to be stolen in Horton, Kansas, according to Jones.