Kan. man accused of driving teens to strip at club skips sentencing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of trying to sexually exploit two teenage girls has skipped his sentencing hearing and remains missing.

Daelin Williams was convicted earlier this year of two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child after pleading no contest. The 25-year-old is accused of driving two 17-year-old girls to Lawrence and encouraging them to strip at an adult club in January 2017.

Williams registered as a sex offender as required, but he didn’t attend his April 27 sentencing. Judge Peggy Kittel ordered a bench warrant for his arrest, which remained active as of Friday.

Williams posted his initial $50,000 cash bond and was released from jail less than a week after being arrested in April 2017.