Kan. man accused of driving teens to strip at club skips sentencing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of trying to sexually exploit two teenage girls has skipped his sentencing hearing and remains missing.

Williams – photo Kansas Offender Registry

Daelin Williams was convicted earlier this year of two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child after pleading no contest. The 25-year-old is accused of driving two 17-year-old girls to Lawrence and encouraging them to strip at an adult club in January 2017.

Williams registered as a sex offender as required, but he didn’t attend his April 27 sentencing. Judge Peggy Kittel ordered a bench warrant for his arrest, which remained active as of Friday.

Williams posted his initial $50,000 cash bond and was released from jail less than a week after being arrested in April 2017.