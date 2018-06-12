Jose Luis Chavez, 60, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Wichita. He was born in Durango, Mexico September 26, 1957, to Concepcion Cabrales. He married Emma Rocha on February 12, 2013 in Great Bend. She survives.

Jose, a resident of Great Bend for 33 years, has worked as a welder for Guthrie Trailers and Duke Drilling for many years. He loved to go fishing and was a great husband, father and grandfather to all his children and grandchildren. He had many friends and treated them all with kindness.

Survivors include, wife, Emma; one son, Fabio Chavez; three daughters, Anais, Lucero and Gisela Chavez; eleven grandchildren, Silas and Xanthus Brownlee, Gaby Dominguez, Alex, Roxanna and Carlos Alonso, Fabio, Mea and Nova Chavez, and Gailiea and Alexia Chavez; and two brothers, Daniel Duarte and Jorge Cabrales. He was preceded in death by a brother, Teodoro Juarez and a sister, Blanca Cabrales.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 16, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Don Bedore, with burial to follow the service at the Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 15, 2018, with a vigil at 7 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Jose Chavez Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

