Great Bend Middle School adds cheerleading to provide more opportunities for students

As the staff at the Great Bend Middle School examined the after-school activities for their students, they noticed there were not as many opportunities for girls during the fall and winter.

In a push to get more girls involved with after-school activities, Middle School Assistant Principal Myron Ellegood went before the USD 428 Board of Education to ask for approval to add cheerleading.

Myron Ellegood Audio

The cheerleading teams will consist of both 7th and 8th graders with no cuts being made. The squad will practice Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and cheer for only home games for football, basketball, and wrestling. Instructor Amber Lucchesi will become the head coach and mentioned the Friday practice will include a study hall if needed to help students with their grades.

School board member Susan Young felt there were a lot of positives for the cheerleaders that would be split into groups to cheer for designated sports.

Susan Young Audio

The school board passed the proposal with a 7-0 vote. The majority of the cost for the program comes from the uniforms, which Ellegood expected to last five to six years. Ordering 30 uniforms with shirts, skirts, pants, duffle bags, jackets, and pom poms will cost $7,313.70. The head coach will receive $2,118 each year and an assistant coach will earn $1,482 for the year.

Boys will be allowed to participate in cheerleading.