GREAT BEND – Gerald Nicholas Kaiser, 80, died on June 11, 2018 at Cherry Village Nursing Home. He was born on August 4, 1937, at Claflin, to Walter and Anna (Heinz) Kaiser. He was married to Barbara (Popp) Wilhelm Pangburn on February 11, 1994. She died on March 22, 2010. He then later married Evelyn M. (Huschka) Reiser on May 4, 2013 at Great Bend. She survives.

A long time Great Bend resident, Gerald came from the Beaver and Hoisington area in 1965. Starting at a very young age, Gerald worked in the oil field as a roustabout, pumper, and roughneck. He later drove truck, hauling equipment, for Pickrell Drilling Co. and Allen Drilling Co., then was employed as an over the road truck driver for Jack B. Kelley, retiring in 2003. After retirement, Gerald drove truck for Mid Continent L.P. Service. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 862.

Survivors include, wife, Evelyn Reiser-Kaiser of the home; son, Todd Kaiser, of Great Bend; daughters Kim (Joe) Geelan of Olathe and Shelli Kaiser of Salina; brother, Jack Kaiser of Preston; sister, Mary Lou Ehrlich of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one grandchild, Zachary Horyna; Evelyn’s children, David (Tricia) Reiser, Richard (LaVonne) Reiser, Debbie (Roger) Converse, Cheryl (Steve) Schaub, her nine grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Royce and Melvin Kaiser; and a sister, Carmen Kaiser.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 15, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be at Claflin Cemetery, Claflin. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, June 14, 2018, with a Vigil and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

