GBRC Video Game Creators Camp

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting two Video Camps from June 25th through 28th. The first camp (I Game Creators) is for children ages 6 – 10 and will meet from 9:00 am until noon. This is an introductory course for younger students who want to learn to build simple video games. This course combines the art of video game design and animation to create interactive characters that fly around the screen.

The second camp (Video Game Design) is for children ages 10 – 15 and will meet from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Students will learn about the basics of video game design. Students enrolled in the course will create their own games to share with friends and family. This course is perfect for students who are into gaming and want to create their own interactive gaming experience. Youth Tech Inc. is a non-profit computer camp. They are dedicated to providing enrichment opportunities for students with a passion for learning. Their staff is a caring group of individuals who strive to make their camps a fantastic family environment. For more information about Youth Tech Inc. please visit www.youthtecninc.com.

The entry fee per camp is $90 and is due by 5:00 pm on Monday, June 18th. Both camps will be held at the Great Bend Recreation Commission (1214 Stone St.) in the Burnside Room. Enroll at the Great Bend Recreation Commission office located at 1214 Stone Street or call 793-3755 ext. 110 for more information.